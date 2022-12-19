Arid Agriculture University tops UI GreenMetric rankings

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has been ranked first in all over the Pakistan and 174th among 1050 participating universities of the world as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2022. UI GreenMetric University Sustainability Ranking is a world university ranking to assess and compare campus sustainability efforts. The criteria for the ranking of Universities includes campus setting & infrastructure, energy & climate change, waste, water, transportation and education & Research. The Arid Varsity has been ranked as 174th among the top 1050 universities of the world with the total score of 7750 as per UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking. Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor especially appreciated the efforts and contribution by Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office and his team. He also appreciated the dynamic role played by the University Green Office team to sensitize the students regarding environment protection. Dr. Shahid Ali Khan, Director, University Green Office informed that improvement in the ranking, as compared to the previous year 2021 i.e. 191 out of 956 to 174 out of 1050, is due to the steps taken by the University Green Office like tree plantation campaigns, establishment of plant nurseries and establishment of Green Youth Movement Club at the University.