Naek lauds Bilawal for taking up Kashmir issue at UNSC

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has done remarkably well in not only bringing Kashmir issue in the global limelight but also rightly exposing to the world the true fascist face of India, said Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Farooq H Naek.

According to a press release, he said Bilawal has effectively highlighted the hitherto unresolved issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by mincing no words in loudly recalling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘The Butcher of Gujrat’ at the UNSC. He said he fully endorsed the foreign minister’s statement wherein he stated that, “He (Narendra Modi) was banned from entering this country (the United States). These are the prime minister and the foreign minister of RSS, which draws inspiration from Hitler’s SS.” The former Senate Chairman also commended the foreign minister on very pertinently reminding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfil its obligation vis-à-vis an agenda item that had been left unaddressed – the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.