Karachi administrator says steps needed to keep the city safe

Administrator Karachi Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Monday said that to keep the streets safe, it was necessary that street lights remained on during night, for which the relevant institutions would have to play their role.

“There have been complaints of increase in street crimes due to darkness. Every effort should be made to keep the street lights in good and functional condition. The issue of dues of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation with K-Electric will be resolved through mutual understanding,” he said while addressing a meeting of the K-Electric and KMC’s Law department at his office here. On the occasion, K-Electric Chief Distribution Officer Aamir Zia, General Manager Farid Ahmed, Director Haris Jameel, Head of Legal Affairs Irfan Ali Shah, Anwar Malik, KMC Adviser Law Ezra Moqim, Advocate Muhammad Umar Lakhani, S. Hasan Abidi, Ashfaq Ahmed, KMC Superintendent Engineer Anees Ahmed Khan and others were also present.

Dr Saifur Rahman said that the case regarding the recovery of municipal utility charges tax bills was under hearing in the court. He said that the legal advisor of KMC had been instructed to send the lawyers for the court hearing with full preparation so that any document or details required by the court could be provided immediately. He told the delegation of K-Electric that mutual coordination and cooperation of all civic institutions was necessary to make the people feel safe.