Rupee closes at Rs 224.94 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 224.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.93. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 231.7 and Rs 234 respectively. The price of the euro was increased by 15 paisa and closed at Rs 239.34 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.19, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost three paisa to close at Rs1.60, whereas an increase of 44 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 274.46 as compared to its last closing of Rs 274.02. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 61.24 and Rs 59.80 respectively.