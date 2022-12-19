Zameen.com holds another successful PSE in Lahore, attracts large crowd

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organised another successful Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Lahore. The latest PSE featured over 39 premium real estate ventures for investment. It is pertinent to mention that all projects on display are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com. Moreover, to make the event even more lucrative, special deals and discounts were offered for on-spot bookings.

In this event held at a private hotel in Lahore, Beach Resort by Icon, Swiss Mall, 102 by Icon, Jinnah Square Residential Apartments, Zameen Opal, Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, Sitara Serene Tower, Gulberg City Centre and many other real estate projects were presented.

Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials were present for this grand one-day property affair, including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez and Ali Rehan, along with other relevant stakeholders.

On the occasion, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com has introduced innovative property trends in Pakistan’s real estate market, which has resulted in the overall progress of the sector. In addition, Mr. Iftikhar reiterated the company’s resolve to keep launching trust-worthy and profitable property ventures for investors.