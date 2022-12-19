Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Tennis Tournament 2022 kicks off

ISLAMABAD: The 8th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 commenced at the Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex on Monday.

The prestigious event is held annually in the memory of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan.

A large number of players, including all the top-notch players – Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq and Sarah Ibrahim Khan are participating in the event.

The PTF Complex is giving a festive look due to the presence of the players, their parents and coaches.

According to a PTF spokesman, around 270 entries have been received in nine different categories – Men’s, Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Boys 18&under Singles, Boys 14&under Singles/Doubles, Girls 14&under Singles, Boys/Girls 12&under Singles and Seniors 45+ Doubles.

Salim Saifullah Khan visited PTF Complex and witnessed some of the matches. He interacted with the players and wished them good luck for the tournament.

Meanwhile, on Monday competitions were held in Men’s Singles Qualifying 1st Round, Men’s Singles Qualifying 2nd Round, Men’s Singles Qualifying Final Round, Boys 18&Under Singles Qualifying1st Round and Boys 18&Under Singles Qualifying Final Round.

Results:

Men’s Singles Qualifying-1st Round: Noor Mustafa bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-3; Azeem Khan bt Abdul Rafay 6-1;Shahid Afridi bt Asad Zaman 6-0;M. Huzaifa Khan bt Tahirullah Khan 6-0;Nameer Shamsi bt Ibrahim Yousaf 6-3;Hasam Khan bt Saifullah Khan 6-2;Inam Qadir bt Mustansir Ali Khan 6-3;Hamza Roman bt Shawal Azeem 6-0;Kamran Khan bt Adnan Rashid Khan 6-2;Hamza Rehmat Haseeb Inayat Raja 6-1;Farman Shakell bt Aqil Khan 6-1;M. Salar Khan bt Danish Ramzan 6-2;Jibran ul Haq bt Yahya Musa Luni 6-0;Farhan Wahid bt Sameer Ahmed 6-1; Ibrahim Saqib bt Asif Mehmood 6-3;Kashan ul Haq bt Ikramullah 7-5; Danish Raza bt Jahenzaib Inam 7-5; Mujahid Khan bt Sikendar Amin 6-3; Syed Murtaza bt Abdullah Karim 6-0; M. Zaryab Khan bt Faisl Khalil 6-1;Bakir Ali bt Muhammad Khan 6-0;Abdullah Shafaqat bt Hasan Ali 6-3

Men’s Singles Qualifying 2nd Round: Noor Mustafa bt Daisuke 6-3; Shahid Afridi bt Azeem Khan 6-1; M. Huzaifa Khan bt Abdullah 6-0; Nameer Shamsi bt M. Pervaiz 6-1;Hasam Khan bt Inam Qadir 6-1; Hamza Roman bt Kamran Khan 6-1; Farman Shakeel bt Hamza Rehmat 6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Raja Ali 6-0; Salar Khan bt M. Abdullah 7-6(2); Jibran ul Haq bt Farhan Wahid 6-1; Kashan ul Haq bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-4; Mujahid Khan bt Danish Raza 6-2; M. Hamza bt Murtaza 6-3; Bakir Lai bt Zaryab Khan 6-3; Abdullah Shafaqat bt Hasan Aziz 6-2

Men’s Singles Qualifying Final Round: Shahid Afridi bt Noor Mustafa 6-0; M. Huzaifa Khan bt Nameer Shamsi 7-5; Hasam Khan bt Hamza Roman 6-2; Farman Shakeel bt Abdul Rasheed 6-2; Abdullah Adnan bt Salar Khan 6-0; Jibran ul Haq bt Kashan ul Haq 6-0; M. Hamza bt Mujahid Khan 6-0; Bakir Ali bt Abdullah Shafaqat 6-1

Boys 18 & Under Singles Qualifying1st Round: Taimoor Ansari bt Sameer Kayani 6-1; Sameer Zaman bt Syed Hamza Hussain 7-5; Ali Zain bt Muhammad Uzair 7-6(5); Abdul Razak bt Faisal Khalil 5-5(Retd)

Boys 18&Under Singles Qualifying Final Round: Bilal Ikram bt M. Sohan 6-4; Hamza Rehmat bt Muzammil 6-4; Yahya Musa Luni bt Ihtisham Khan 6-2; Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Taimoor Khan 6-4; M. Haziq Asim Sameer Zaman 6-3

The main draw matches will start on Tuesday wherein the top-ranked players will be seen in action.