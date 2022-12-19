New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan, India series

WELLINGTON: New Zealand have announced split ODI squads for their upcoming tours of India and Pakistan in January to manage player and staff workloads, as all-rounder Henry Shipley gets a maiden call-up.

NZ will play three ODIs each in Pakistan and India. NZ ODI and Test captains Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will return home after the Pakistan ODIs in Karachi (January 10, 12, 14), along with coaches Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen, to prepare for the England home Test series in mid-February. For the three ODIs (January 18, 21, 24) and T20I (January 27, 29, February 1) series against India, Luke Ronchi will take over as head coach who will be assisted by NZC network coaches Bob Carter and Paul Wiseman.

Auckland Aces left-hander Mark Chapman and Otago Volts pace-bowler Jacob Duffy will replace Williamson and Southee, while Tom Latham will captain the ODI series against India.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (37 ODIs) and batter Henry Nicholls (58 ODIs) have been recalled for both series.

However, the squad for the T20I series against India will be announced after the opening rounds of the Dream11 Super Smash in NZ.

ODI squads v Pakistan and India:Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain – India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODI’s only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)

Shipley gets maiden call-up

Greendale Canterbury’s 26-year-old Henry Shipley is a tall (1.96m) right-arm pace bowler and middle-order power batsman. He has been a stand-out player on the domestic scene for the past few seasons, delivering multiple match-winning performances across the formats, impressing the selectors with his all-round skills.

Shipley was the leading wicket-taker in last season’s Dream11 Super Smash and is currently joint second on the Ford Trophy wicket-taking table after claiming a hat-trick against the Wellington Firebirds in November.

Shipley had been picked on form, said Blackcaps selector Gavin Larsen, adding “Henry’s an exciting talent whom we’ve had our eye on for a while.”

He added, “he’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team.”

“It’s encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team,” he said.