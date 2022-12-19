Arhaan Khan ‘biased towards Amrita Arora’

In Malaika Arora’s show ‘Moving in with Malaika’, her son Arhaan Khan reveals that he is biased towards aunt Amrita.

He says, “I’m biased towards Amu, she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.”

Arhaan Khan came on his mother Malaika Arora s show Moving in with Malaika to discuss his connection with his aunt Amrita Arora and how Amrita is attempting to replace his mother in his life.

Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan who got divorced in 2017 after being in a marriage for around two decades.

Malaika Arora has started her show, moving in with Malaika, in which she gives her fans a peek into her personal life.