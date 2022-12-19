Mehwish and Sajal pose with David Beckham at FIFA World Cup final

FIFA World Cup final was a star-studded affair as celebrities and sportsmen from around the world gathered in Lusail for the Argentina-France historic encounter. Pakistani stars Mehwish Hayat, Sajal Aly and Humayaun Saeed also went to Qatar to watch the final match of the mega event. Sajal and Mewish shared pictures of themselves with the veteran English footballer David Beckham. Mehwish also shared a short clip of herself with Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan. In the clip, she asks the Indian actor that who is going to win? In reply, he says, “Argentina will win”. Lionel Messi’s Argentina made history as they beat France on penalty shootouts. It was the country’s third World Cup title and the first since 1986.