Ramp walk by visually-impaired girls

Eight blind girls took to the ramp at Rajkot recently in a fashion show and strutted the runway in style and garnered applause. Organised by the Institute of Fashion & Jewellery Design, these girls prove that ‘seeing is not always believing.’ The girls were accompanied by boys halfway into the ramp, after which the girls walked solo into the limelight to hearty applause from the audience. They were dressed in beautiful colourful gowns, lace-headwear and light makeup to complete their vintage western look. Belonging to the VD Parekh Andh Mahila Vikas Graha, the girls said they practiced for weeks before appearing on the show. In a media interaction, one of the visually-impaired models, Jahnavi said that they have been practicing for weeks for this day. “We were practicing for nearly two weeks before the show,” Jahnavi said.