‘Dania is a gold digger,’ alleges wife of late televangelist Bushra

Syeda Bushra Iqbal, the ex-wife of the late Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain, recently filed a case against Dania Shah for leaking private videos and pictures of her husband.

Subsequently, FIA arrested Dania from Chakwal. Bushra Iqbal broke her silence and told the reasons why she is fighting for the late Amir Liaquat.

She said: “I am Amir Liaquat’s ex-wife hence I have nothing to do with his money. Because Amir was an innocent man, I am merely fighting for him to bring about justice for him. There are a lot of Amir’s fans who were hurt over what happened to him. Dania’s divorce was finalized and she was trying to extort money from Amir since day one of their marriage.”

“Dania was blackmailing Amir to leak his private videos. Amir was innocent and he suffered a lot. Therefore, I am doing all this just to get justice for Amir and it is between me and Allah,” she added.