LHC directs govt to share details of Toshakhana gifts in last 75 years

The Lahore High Court ordered the federal government to provide full information on the Toshakhana gifts that foreign officials, including politicians, have received since Pakistan’s creation on Monday.

A citizen named Munir Ahmad asked the court for guidance on how to make public the details of Toshakhana gifts given to officials by foreign dignitaries, and Justice Asim Hafeez heard his request.

During the hearing, the federal government lawyer opposed the petition, contending that details about the Toshakhana could not be revealed. The judge then questioned the secrecy of state depository gifts, mentioning that politicians and bureaucrats declared these in tax returns.

After arguments, Justice Hafeez ordered the Sharif government to provide details of gifts given from Toshakhana by January 16.

As more audio recordings of Imran Khan’s wife discussing the sale of gifts that the PTI leader had received from Gulf nations surfaced, the Toshakhana matter continued to make national headlines.

Imran Khan was disqualified from serving in parliament earlier this year by Pakistan’s top electoral watchdog because Khan failed to disclose the assets in his declarations to the ECP.