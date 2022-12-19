The Way of Water — James Cameron’s film is a cinematic masterpiece

The world as we know is divided into two parts. The one before Avatar and the one that came after it. James Cameron’s 2009 film is a very important milestone in the history of filmmaking. Not only did Avatar break worldwide box office records, but it also proved that human imagination has no limits and that, with the help of technology, one can bring every vivid dream or visual to life on the big screen. Avatar was that film which left a mark on everyone who watched it. Even for those who didn’t like it or

found it too sloppy or preachy, there was no denying the impact of those visual

sequences and big action scenes with the Na’vi tribe (blue people).

In 2022, Cameron returns with Avatar: The Way of Water. Like its title, this time around, the story is set against the backdrop of shades of blue. The Sully family is now living on Pandora. Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have to look out for not just themselves but their extended family, which includes their children Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). There is also a human child, Spider (Jack Champion), who the Sully’s consider their own. Things take a turn for the bad when the ‘sky people’ descend on Pandora and the Sully’s have to leave the lush green landscape of their home and seek refuge in the aquamarine blue reefs which belong to another tribe – the Metkayina, who are water people. Now the Sully family has to not only befriend them but also adapt to a new life and figure out ‘the way of water’.

The first Avatar touched on many themes that dealt with forest conservation and how human greed is killing our planet. The follow up – The way of Water deals with our oceans and marine life. Both movies have a deep-rooted relationship with each other. Cameron, being an activist himself, has weaved in scenes and characters that don’t sound preachy but advocate many important issues that the planet is facing. As an audience watching his vision come to life, you are invested from the very first frame. Even if you are new to the Avatar universe, Cameron’s use of 3D and the visual splendour of every character he

creates- the flora and fauna of the forest, the fish, the coral beds and their vibrant hues, all of these elements hypnotise you and suck you into this magical world.

Where Avatar does stumble a bit is in its first half. Cameron introduces us to so many new and old characters that it does get tricky to keep track of who is doing what. Some scenes and sequences are too long and feel ‘showy’. Barring these hiccups, the second half picks pace and takes you deep inside the heart of Pandora. Jacky Sully is now a father who can no longer make any reckless decisions or engage in fights. He puts his family first and that is where the emotional connect comes in. Beneath the layers of visual effects and 3D is the story of this family who you root for. Cameron’s biggest gift has always been his ability to create characters who you champion for. Despite the

Titanic’s ice berg movement, it was Jack and Rose’s love story that made the film so iconic. Similarly in Avatar, Cameron has

many moments that will have you rooting for the Sully family.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes 13 years after the first, yet when the movie starts you feel like you saw the first part just yesterday. It isn’t perfect, it’s messy but if you surrender to Cameron’s vision and let the 3D experience take the lead you are in for a huge treat ! Avatar: The Way of Water is a terrific follow up to one of the biggest films in cinematic history. Do not miss this one!