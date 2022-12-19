India beat Bangladesh to go third in Test championship

CHITTAGONG: Shakib Al Hasan provided brief entertainment for Bangladesh but India kept their cool to win the first Test by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series in Chittagong on Sunday. The result moved India up into third place in the ICC Test Championship behind Australia and South Africa with seven wins from 13 matches. Bangladesh are in last place. Set an enormous 513 to win, Bangladesh put up dogged resistance with Zakir Hasan scoring a century on debut on Saturday in a record opening partnership with Najmul Hossain who made 67. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan made a marauding 84 that included six sixes but he was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav on day five and the hosts quickly folded to be all out for 324 after an hour’s play. Needing an academic 241 runs with four wickets remaining for the win on day five, Mehidy Hasan signalled an attacking intent for Bangladesh, hitting Mohammed Siraj for four through cover in the first over. Siraj came back in the next over to force Mehidy to give a catch to Umesh Yadav at backward point, leaving the onus on Shakib to take the game forward. Kuldeep dismissed Shakib and Ebadot Hossain in successive overs, finishing with figures of 3-73 while Axar Patel claimed the final wicket of Taijul Islam to return with 4-77.