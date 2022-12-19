Badar, Tahir tons give CP top spot in Pakistan Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Badar and Tayyab Tahir’s centuries helped Central Punjab successfully chase a 348-run target against Sindh in the fifth round match of the Pakistan Cup at the Karachis UBL Sports Complex on Sunday. According to information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the win also cemented Central Punjab’s position at the top of the six-team table with four wins from five outings, while Sindh having four points dropped to fourth spot with two wins and three losses. Meanwhile, in other fifth round matches, Balochistan’s Amad Butt maiden List A century and an all-round performance by Mohammad Junaid handed Balochistan a 89-run over Southern Punjab at the State Bank Stadium. After today’s win, the defending champions Balochistan occupy second spot in the points table with six points, while Southern Punjab with only one win in the competition are placed at the bottom.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Northern captain Umar Amin’s century helped his side overcome Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 68 runs and also take third position in the points table with six points, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are fifth with four points. Central Punjab v Sindh, UBL Sports Complex: Sindh after being put into bat scored 347 for eight in their 50 overs. Opening batter Sharjeel Khan led the charge, scoring 114 off just 80 balls. The left-hander’s innings included 10 fours and nine sixes. Mohammad Suleman was another notable run-getter for his side with a 52-ball 40, hitting three fours and one six. For Central Punjab, Mohammad Faizan was the most successful bowler with match figures of 7-0-54-3. He was supported by Bilawal Bhatti with two for 58 runs from his 10 overs. In return, Central Punjab did not have the start they were hoping for as four of their batters were sent back to the pavilion with 63 runs on the board. Opening batter Tayyab was joined by Saif Badar and the duo played shots at will and never allowed the opposing bowlers to settle down. Tayyab top-scored for his side with a 109-ball 139, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes. He knitted a 194-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Saif. Saif’s undefeated 114-run innings included seven fours and four sixes, which came off 94 balls. After the departure of Tayyab, Saif and Muhammad Irfan Khan got together and helped their side cross the line in the 46th over with five wickets in hand. The pair stitched an unbroken 93-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan beat Southern Punjab by 89 runs: Balochistan 278-7, 50 overs (Amad Butt 104 not out, Mohammad Junaid 87, Ali Waqas 33; Sharoon Siraj 4-48)

Southern Punjab 189 all out, 35.2 overs (Zain Abbas 51; Mohammad Junaid 4-54, Yasir Shah 2-40)

Player of the match – Mohammad Junaid (Balochistan)

Central Punjab beat Sindh by five wickets: Sindh 347-8, 50 overs (Sharjeel Khan 114, Mohammad Suleman 40, Saad Khan 34, Omair Bin Yousuf 31; Mohammad Faizan 3-54, Bilawal Bhatti 2-58)

Central Punjab 348-5, 45.2 overs (Tayyab Tahir 139, Saif Badar 114 not out, Muhammad Irfan Khan 46 not out; Asif Mehmood 2-55)

Player of the match – Tayyab Tahir (Central Punjab)

Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 68 runs: Northern 305-9, 50 overs (Umar Amin 112, Haider Ali 69, Rohail Nazir 45; Mohammad Amir Khan 3-72, Khushdil Shah 2-41, Ihsanullah 2-64)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 237 all out, 43.5 overs (Kamran Ghulam 92, Waqar Ahmed 42; Kashif Ali 3-18, Mehran Mumtaz 3-48, Umer Khan 2-39)

Player of the match – Umar Amin (Northern).