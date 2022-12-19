Turkiye calls on Libya, Egypt to initiate maritime border dialogue

Ankara is calling on Libya and Egypt to start dialogue and negotiations “as soon as possible” to resolve the differences between the two countries over the demarcation of maritime borders, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Sunday. The sources’ remarks came after Libya on Friday rejected a Dec. 11 decision by Egypt to unilaterally demarcate its western maritime borders with neighboring Libya with nine geographic coordinates. Stressing that the boundary line was not agreed upon through bilateral negotiations between Libya and Egypt, the sources said Türkiye favors the launching of dialogue and negotiations between Egypt and Libya as soon as possible for the delimitation of their boundary in line with international law, and, within this framework, the application of all peaceful means as stipulated in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including the International Court of Justice, on the basis of mutual consent. added.