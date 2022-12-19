No plans to quit Balochistan Assembly: Asad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday said that the Balochistan government was “not part of the regime change conspiracy operation” and therefore the party will continue to hold office in the provincial government.

Speaking to journalists in Quetta, Asad Umar said that the Balochistan government was “no imported government” even though “it may have its own pros and cons but it is the result of the internal democratic process here”.

“Therefore we are part of Balochistan Assembly and part of the government here,” Asad Umar explained, adding that the federal government’s case was different because “over there, a regime change operation conspired and we refuse to be a party to that”.

Responding to another journalist’s questions, the PTI leader said that “no decision has been made” about dissolving the Balochistan Assembly.

Nonetheless, he stressed that assemblies in Punjab and KP will be dissolved on December 23, as announced by Imran. In that same vein, he said he had been directed by the former premier to visit Balochistan and take notice of the preparation for elections in the province.

“People are joining [the] PTI because they saw that with [the] PTI in government, for the first time an attempt was made to give Balochistan its full rights and I am very proud that when we drafted the yearly Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) two years ago, the allotted funds for Balochistan exceeded those for Punjab,” he said reflecting on the initiatives taken by the ousted government in development projects.

“Elections will be held in Balochistan in 2023 and God willing, [the] PTI will form the government here and this is Imran Khan’s promise that I communicate on his behalf that within the first year of being in government, the people of Balochistan will also benefit from the Sehat Card,” he added.