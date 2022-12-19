Making New Bridges

In the face of growing social and political security caused by the TTP’s untimely resurgence, the US is back in Pakistan with a renewed zeal for counterterrorism which has formed the core of America’s South-Asian policy in the last decade. Commander Central Command (CENTCOM) recently met with the Chief of Army Staff to deliberate upon their joint security interests in the region; pointing specifically towards the controversial rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan, who quickly discarded the anti-terror pledges they promised to honour when assuming power. America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan marked a significant turning point in the nation’s history, enabling the Taliban to take over the country, no questions asked.

Under the Taliban’s leadership, Afghanistan is well on course to becoming a haven for terrorists once more. Reports about the Afghan government covertly supporting the TTP in its war against Pakistan have already begun to surface. Pakistan faces difficult challenges in shaping policy toward its hostile landlocked neighbour. Historically, our country has chosen to back the Taliban, despite their lack of international legitimacy and diplomatic isolation, which has strained our relations with the US and endangered the country’s internal security. Pakistan was one of three countries to recognise the group’s Islamic Emirate in the 90s. This time, we have been more cautious primarily because no other government has taken the plunge so far.

Far from having abandoned the Taliban, we continue to vouch for the terrorist organisation on the international stage; urging other countries to engage with it bilaterally and lift economic sanctions. While it is true that continued sanctions will likely result in a complete meltdown of the Afghan economy and worsen their already grave humanitarian crisis, perhaps this is not Pakistan’s battle to fight, especially considering the Taliban’s unwillingness to even preserve a facade of inclusive governance for its vigilant observers in the West. Islamabad hasn’t yet succeeded in convincing the militant-turned-government to sever its ties with Al-Qaeda and demonstrates no desire to compromise. With an official government in power, the Afghan Taliban no longer needs Pakistan’s support as desperately as they did a decade ago. Our leverage is quickly running out. In the meantime, the cross-border implications of the Taliban’s new government are already beginning to cause destruction. Afghanistan’s unwillingness to secure its border with Pakistan has already resulted in several cross-border skirmishes. Attacks on security personnel should be a clear warning that the Taliban is not our friend. We must resist the temptation to act as its main representative lest we alienate our equally important relationships with the US and European partners. *