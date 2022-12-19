From losing to Saudi Arabia in the opening match to beating the defending champions, the triband flag of the Argentine Republic reigned supreme at Lusail Stadium on Sunday as the coveted 22nd trophy found itself a new home for the next four years. The record-breaking appearance of Lionel Messi, which later culminated in a breathtakingly dramatic 3-3 draw and managed to glue five billion fans across the globe glued to screens till the last ticking of the clock.

That both teams played with incredible finesse and it was football that won at the end of the day cannot be denied, but the entire journey has been nothing less than a scintillating rollercoaster ride. May it be the historic performance of Morocco as it reached the semi-finals or the rare spectacle of pro-Palestine activism on the international arena, FIFA 2022 made people laugh, cry and enjoy a brief escape from the harsh realities of their lives.

However, the most unbelievable surprise has been the rise of Qatar, which defied the general outrage over its lack of footballing history and critical infrastructure when it was selected as the venue in 2010. The tiny Gulf state had promised to bring the oomph back to the stadiums, and a flurry of rapid developments and awe-striking extravagance took centre stage. When the ground realities did not unroll in accordance with the critics’ speculations, they began an ugly onslaught on a range of issues, including the treatment of migrant workers and allegations of bribery.

But while authorities in Qatar have tried their level best to respond to any such bad press with knee-jerk policies, no one can deny the arrival of over a million pouring in from all around the world to attend the matches in person. Doha has changed the entire narrative altogether wherein the monopoly no longer remains with the liberal West. Like it or not, the Gulf countries have decided to bring their two cents to the table. And it has been a grand feast, so far!