PM Shehbaz discusses political scenario with Nawaz, Zardari, Shujaat: Govt mulls options

A day after former prime minister Imran Khan announced dissolving Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday separately met the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed former president Zardari on his arrival at his Model Town residence in Lahore. The two leaders reportedly discussed the country’s economic and political situation, according to a brief statement. During meeting with Shujaat, which took place at the PML-Q chief’s residence in the Punjab capital earlier, Shehbaz inquired about his health and presented him a bouquet. The two leaders also discussed the political situation of the country. The premier apprised the PML-Q chief about the steps taken by the government to fix the economy and give relief to the masses.

Shujaat appreciated the sincere efforts of the prime minister to get the country and the people out of the quagmire. Both the leaders agreed to make mutual cooperation and collaboration better and stronger in future. Both leaders were of the view that political stability and close cooperation are necessary to get the country out of the problems it is currently facing.

During the meeting, special consideration was given to the political situation in Punjab and the course of action was decided in case the PTI dissolved the provincial assembly. Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were also present in the meeting. The meeting comes a day after Imran Khan revealed that PTI will dissolve assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 23 (Friday), staking his hard-earned political ground on a bid to trigger early elections.

“We will sacrifice both assemblies… we are sacrificing them for this nation… there will be elections in 66 per cent of Pakistan,” Imran announced.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif also reportedly consulted the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif over the political situation that emerged after Imran Khan’s announcement.

The PML-N chief urged Shehbaz Sharif to expedite consultations with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties in order to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies. Both bigwigs also discussed the no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly.