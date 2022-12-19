Good cop bad cop

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi met former premier Imran Khan in Lahore on Sunday, assuring him of his party’s support despite remarks by Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi taking exception to his criticism of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Earlier in the day, the Punjab CM expressed reservations about criticism of Gen (retd) Bajwa. “I was very offended when Imran Khan spoke against Gen (retd) Bajwa,” said Pervaiz Elahi, adding that “Bajwa sahib is our benefactor, and one should not speak against their benefactors.” Speaking informally with journalists, the CM also held that the former army chief had “done a lot” for the PTI chief, and that “favours should not be forgotten”. “If there is any further talk against Gen (retd) Bajwa, then my party and I would be the first ones to defend him,” he warned. To defuse the tension between the allied PTI and PML-Q, Moonis Elahi reached Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park, with senior PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also present during the meeting. Moonis informed Imran about his position regarding Pervaiz Elahi’s remarks and took the former premier into confidence over his father’s statement.