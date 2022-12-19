Gen Bajwa extension not a mistake: PPP

The PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari has said his party is of the opinion that the PTI government’s decision to extend former army chief retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure at the end of his initial three-year tenure in 2019 was “not a mistake”. “We don’t think it was a mistake,” Bokhari said while talking to a private news channel, and explained that the extension was given in light of the situation in the country at the time. Bokhari commented on the matter when asked about the PPP being a part of the legislation that paved the way for Bajwa’s extension. He mentioned that the “PPP gave an extension to another army chief previously as well”. The PPP leader added his personal opinion was that giving an extension to an army chief was the discretion of the country’s chief executive and legislation was not needed for it. The approval for extension in Gen Bajwa’s term was initially given by then-prime minister Imran Khan just three months before Bajwa was set to retire on November 29, 2019, “in view of the regional security environment”. Bokhari also commented on Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who recently announced his decision to quit the PPP and said continuing as the party leader further “is compromising on my self-respect”. “It was a big favour of [PPP co-chairperson] Zardari sahib and [PPP] chairperson Bilawal that they got Mustafa Khokhar elected as a senator from Sindh,” Bokhari remarked, adding that “the former leader has contested four elections since 2002 and has never been successful”.