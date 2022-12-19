Kross Kulture’s ‘New Chapter’ X Sarah Gandapur gives a lush velvet experience

When KrossKulture decided to introduce a luxury pret line, they approached Sarah Gandapur for designing a luxury pret collection that would ensure their brand’s success in the market, as Kross Kulture had long since been established as a reliable, affordable and sellable brand. When KrossKulture decided to introduce a luxury pret line, they approached Sarah Gandapur for designing a luxury pret collection that would ensure their brand’s success in the market, as Kross Kulture had long since been established as a reliable, affordable and sellable brand.

With advancing times and new blood bringing about a change in the brand’s ideology to start a luxury pret line, their loyal and new customers can experience grandeur in their ensembles off the rack and value for money.

Kross Kulture has introduced a sub-brand “New Chapter” as the name indicates it’s a new beginning for Kross Culture to start this new brand under the umbrella of KK headed by renowned designer Sarah Gandapur together in this ‘New Chapter’ there will be various collections according to seasons and trends.

This winter season’s collection is titled ‘Velvet Lush,’ which is the first collaboration collection between Kross Kulture X Sarah Gandapur

‘Velvet Lush’ is a luxury collection that reflects the brand’s core values, essentially and is associated with “elegance, wearability, style and couture feels made available in a variety of cuts and silhouettes, heavily embroidered Velvet Shawls, Shalwar Kameeze, Plazzos, Kaftans, Jumpsuit and Shararas to choose from, all great options were considered when designing this collection.

Velvet Lush Luxury Pret Collection is all about creating an experience that is worth paying for. Having a marketing element that can make the difference between many or few clients. Off the rack luxury pret in flexible sizes, prices and color palette will have you owning more than one ensemble in your wardrobe from their Velvet Lush Collection.

So enjoy the Velvet Lush experience and indulge in the warn velvety feels this cold winter.