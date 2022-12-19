Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

Four police personnel were martyred and as many others wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

Terrorists launched an armed assault on the police station from two sides. A fierce exchange of fire took place between the police and the outlaws that left four policemen dead and as many injured.

The attackers escaped after the assault. Police launched a search operation in the area for the saboteurs. Constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman and Sabz Ali are among the deceased.

Funeral prayers for the slain policemen were held at the Lakki police line and were attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Police

Officer (DPO) Ziauddin, senior military and civil officials, among others.

President Arif Alvi condemned the attack and condoled with the families of the martyrs. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured cops and pledged to continue efforts to completely eliminate the “remnants of terrorism”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation saluted the “huge sacrifices” of police officers and soldiers in their fight against terrorism.

Paying tribute to the “supreme sacrifices” of the police personnel, PM Shehbaz said, “terrorists were the open enemies” of the nation.

“Those who have been shielding the nation against terrorists are our heroes,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister further said the elimination of terrorists, their supporters, and facilitators was the “national priority”. He also urged the KP government to provide a compensation package to the families of martyred police personnel.

President Alvi and PM Shehbaz expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the martyrdom of police personnel by the terrorists.

“Attacks on security forces and police personnel in KP are worrying,” he said. “Terrorists should be chased and

brought to justice,” he said.

He expressed sympathy with the martyred policemen’s families. FM Bilawal also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan asked the inspector general of police for a report on the incident and directed that the injured police officials be provided with the best medical aid.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the KP CM should seriously give attention to the law and order situation (in KP); and he should spend more time in his province and less in Zaman Park (PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence).

The PML-N leader reprimanded Mahmood, asking him to “fulfil the responsibilities of protecting the people’s lives and belongings rather than becoming an instrument of sedition”, referring to his support for Imran.

Sanaullah expressed his concern, “If attacks are taking place on the police, then what would be the condition of the public’s protection?”

He asserted that the federal government is ready to “help and cooperate” with the KP government in “every possible way”.