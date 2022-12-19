NAB exceeded authority by filing case against Ahsan: IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the written verdict in the Narowal Sports City reference, stating that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) exceeded its authority by filing a case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. The detailed verdict of Iqbal’s acquittal was issued by a two-member bench of the IHC led by former chief justice Athar Minullah. The court in the verdict said that the anti-corruption watchdog exceeded its authority by filing a case against Iqbal. There was no allegation of corruption or personal gain against Iqbal and that the allegation of abuse of authority was also baseless, it observed. The verdict stated that Iqbal was not involved in any corruption or any corrupt practice. It noted that NAB could not give any reason for keeping him in prison, adding that there was no such material which would have justified his arrest. The verdict stated that corruption was directly related to fraud, bribery and cheating. It said that mere abuse of power, no matter how serious, was not corruption. Evidence of abuse of authority to benefit self or others is also mandatory, it declared.