Saudi Arabia plans ‘Expo Hajj 2023’ to enhance quality of pilgrimages

The Kingdom is set to host a conference and exhibition for Hajj and Umrah services aimed at improving the pilgrim experience at the Two Holy Mosques. Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Expo Hajj 2023 will bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof in Jeddah at the beginning of January next year. The conference will involve discussions on pilgrim services, aiming to enhance the quality of pilgrimages while enriching the religious and cultural experiences of visitors. It comes as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, a pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Featuring a range of schemes and initiatives within the Hajj and Umrah sectors, several workshops will also be held to discuss activities through which the ministry seeks to achieve excellence and sustainability in serving pilgrims, Arab news reported. The conference will also present proposals for future projects to develop infrastructure and technical solutions, as well as rehabilitate religious sites and historical monuments.