Elahi announces to run 300 hybrid buses for Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced government’s plan to run environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore and revealed that 300 hybrid buses will be bought for Lahore in the first phase.CM disclosed that 200 new bus stops will be set up to provide facility to the people in Lahore.Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired 20th meeting of Punjab Masstransit Authority(PMA) in which a decision was made to buy environment-friendly hybrid buses in Lahore.CM apprised that on the whole 513 hybrid buses will be run in Lahore adding that the Punjab Masstransit Authority will run new hybrid buses through private operators Chief Minister ordered to allocate seats for the women,special and blind persons in the new buses adding that seats should be allocated for the special and blind persons near the door of a bus.

The CM directed to establish new bus stops in Lahore adding that routes of new buses should be determined keeping in view timings of educational institutions of women especially of female students.CM Parvez Elahi censured that the experiment of transportation system at the government level miserably failed in the past as gross negligence had been committed to constitute a durable transportation system in the province.CM granted approval to establish offices of Punjab Masstransit Authority in Dera Gujran and also approved auction policy of Punjab Masstransit Authority. Members of Punjab Assembly Iftikhar Gondal,Khadija Umar,Shamim Aftab,Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Finance,Secretary Transport,senior officials of Punjab Masstransit Authority and its members attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned terrorists attack on a police station in the area of Lakki Marwat.CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four police personnel and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the martyred police personnel.CM prayed for the early recovery of health of the injured police personnel.CM paid tribute that the martyred police personnel laid down their lives during performing their duties and admired great sacrifices of the police personnel being laid down to safeguard their dear homeland.

CM’s political assistant visits Gujrat jail: Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis paid a surprise visit to Gujrat jail and reviewed the facilities being provided to the prisoners. He inspected different sections of the jail, along with Superintendent Jail Ghulam Sarwar Langriyal, said a handout issued here on Sunday. Robinson Aziz reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness and kitchen in the jail. He also inspected the medical facilities being provided to prisoners, along with the medicines. He also met relatives of prisoners and inquired about the obstacles faced by them.

He directed the jail administration to take special care of the prisoners; they were serving their sentence, but if they were treated with good manners, they would become good citizens after completing their sentence, he added. He said that violation of the fundamental rights of any citizen could not be accepted in any way.

Jail Superintendent Gujrat, Director Human Rights Muhammad Yusuf, Assistant Director Mian Umar Hayat and other relevant persons were also present. Punjab livestock minister visits Veterinary Hospital in Kamoke: Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan paid a surprise visit to Veterinary Hospital Kamoke (Gujranwala), on Sunday. According to official sources here, during the visit, the minister checked the record and attendance of the staff.