Entire nation stands with Imran Khan: Cheema

Spokesperson of Chief Minister and Punjab Government Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has said while holding media talk along with PTI Leader Fawad Chaudhry at Zaman Park that the whole nation stands with Imran Khan. After the announcement of the dissolution of the assemblies, the collective mourning of the imported government continues. These people send looted money and their children out of this country while ruling over Pakistan. She said that there is no trace of the lady who escaped from the country on the pretext of minor surgery. The imported government showed cruelty, brutality and fascism in the country. She said, “Go out in public and then see how people welcome you.” Musrat Jamshed said in his statement on the social media website Twitter that the chairman addressed the public yesterday in spite of severe fever. Imran Khan’s decision regarding the dissolution of assemblies has the support of both the chief ministers. Imported government will get a new surprise every day. Musrat Jamshed said that People everywhere will hold the “Imported government” to account. Maryam Aurangzeb must now be prepared to face public backlash. To avoid eggs and tomatoes, she should wear helmets and armor when going out in public, she added.