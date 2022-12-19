Experts call Pakistani writers to exploit online potential

E-Commerce experts have urged the Pakistani writers to enhance their digital skills and sell their books on online platforms as readers around the world spent $405 million on e-books in 2020. Talking to APP here on Sunday an e-commerce expert Syed Moneeb Ali urged the writers to use online platforms for showcasing their literary work globally. He said that writers can register their accounts to sell books on e-commerce platforms including Amazon. He said that Amazon had added Pakistan to its seller’s list and now writers were getting the benefit of Kindle – a series of e-readers designed and marketed by Amazon.