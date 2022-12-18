Malala opens up about her bonding with her husband

Malala Yousafzai, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, left Pakistan this week after meeting with important figures in the education, government, media, students, and young sectors. Her spouse and family were with her. More than a year has passed since Malala formally accepted Asser Malik’s proposal. Her decision to get married sparked a heated discussion online, but it appears that the couple is now a fan favorite. In response to a question regarding her husband’s support, Malala said: “I am very lucky that I found the right person for me. Asser is an amazing friend, partner and husband di am so lucky to have him. He makes me laugh all the time. He understands me and he supports me in my work. We both really enjoy each other company. I am so grateful to have him in my life and things have changed after marriage a lot. I would say that I am less serious now and I am a bit more relaxed because when you have another person in your life who brings so much joy to your day-to-day life. It changes everything and I am so lucky to be with him.” She continued by saying that since getting married to him, she is now more at ease. Asser Malik, Yousafzai’s better half, has never been shy about praising his wife and is unquestionably setting the bar high for other men.