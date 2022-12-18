‘Titanic’ director to release documentary to disprove Jack door theory ‘once and for all’

Titanic director James Cameron has made a documentary to disprove the theory that Jack could have survived on the floating door.

Since the iconic film’s release in 1997, theories have been circling about whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s character could have joined his lover Rose (Kate Winslet) on the broken piece of door until rescue arrived.

To put the rumours to bed “once and for all,” Cameron has commissioned a scientific study to prove that it would be impossible for both Jack and Rose to float on the wood.

‘We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,’ Cameron told Postmedia (via Metro).

To disprove the theory, the scientific study employed a hypothermia expert and “forensic analysis” of the situation through placing two people with “the same body mass of Kate and Leo” on an accurate reproduction of the door featured in the film. on a reproduction of the door seen in the movie.

“We put sensors all over them and inside them, and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived,” Cameron confirmed. “Only one could survive.” The documentary will air in February on National Geographic, and the intentions are clear for Cameron, who commented: “Maybe, after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore.”

Last month, it was revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio nearly missed out on his role in Titanic after he refused to do a screen test with co-star Kate Winslet.

Cameron recalled in an interview with GQ DiCaprio’s audition for the role of Jack Dawson. “I remember there was a meeting with Leo and then there was a screen test with Leo,” the director said.

“So the meeting was funny because I’m sitting in my conference room waiting to meet an actor, right? And I look around and all the women in the entire office are in the meeting for some reason. Like there was a female executive producer, ok, fine. But our accountant? Why was she in the meeting? They all just wanted to meet Leo, it was hysterical.” The director explained that after Leo “charmed everybody” in the meeting, he was asked back for a screen test with Winslet, who played Rose. Cameron added: “So he came back a couple of days later, and I had the camera set up to record the video. He didn’t know he was going to test. He thought it was another meeting to meet Kate. So I said, ‘Ok, we’ll just go in the next room, and we’ll run some lines and I’ll video it.’ And he said, ‘You mean, I’m reading?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.’

Cameron is currently promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water, the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The film was released in cinemas yesterday (December 16).