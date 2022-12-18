Deepika Padukone off to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently set the Internet on fire with her power-packed performance in the song Current Laga Re from Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, is currently in Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. The actress is all set to unveil the trophy today ahead of the match. On Sunday evening, she took to Instagram and teased fans with a picture from Qatar.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Deepika will be launching the FIFA World Cup trophy. Today, she took to her Instagram story and teased her fans. She shared a picture of the Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk book. The trophy will be unveiled at the Lusail Stadium in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk. Deepika also shared a video in which she is seen heading to the stadium for the big reveal.

Meanwhile, Deepika jetted off to Qatar recently and her husband Ranveer Singh was seen dropping her at the airport. While entering the airport, Deepika was seen posing for the paparazzi. A photographer told her to click a selfie with football legend Messi. The paparazzo said, “Ma’am Messi ke saath ek photo leke daal do, hum bohot bade fan hai.” To this, Deepika flashed her million-dollar smile and said, “batati hu.”

The actress will be making a special appearance in Ranveer’s upcoming film Cirkus. Deepika is all set to be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on 25th January 2023. She also has Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Rohit announced that Deepika will be joining his cop universe as she will feature in Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.