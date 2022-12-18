Pakistan Railways to resume Pakistan Express service from Dec 23

Pakistan Railways is all set to resume the service of Pakistan Express on December 23. According to a Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division spokesman, Pakistan Railways on the demand of the public have decided to resume the Pakistan Express service. He informed that the step is being taken on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. The express would run between Rawalpindi and Karachi. Advance booking for Pakistan Express had been started, he added. Keeping in view the convenience of the public, with the economy class coaches, one AC business and two AC standard additional coaches would also be attached with Pakistan Express which was discontinued due to devastation caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in recent months. Pakistan Express departure time would be 6 am from Rawalpindi and via Faisalabad, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad, Rohri and Hyderabad would reach Karachi at 8.40 am next day, he added.