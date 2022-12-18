Sialkot totally export-oriented city: PSGMEA

Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Arshad Latif Butt has said that Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country where 99 per cent products are exported to various parts of the globe. Through export, Sialkot based small and medium industries were earning foreign exchange amounting over 3 billion US dollars per year and strengthening the national exchequer, he added.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the chairman PSGMEA said Sialkot exporters were the ‘Roaming Ambassadors’ of Pakistan who were not only travelling for fetching valuable foreign exchange for the country but also making efforts to introduce Pakistan through their products.

He said that thousands of small and medium sized industries were functioning in and around Sialkot and it was globally known for its quality products, unique export culture and for manufacturing value-added goods like leather products, sports goods, surgical instruments, gloves of all sorts, textiles items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms, accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware, cutlery items etc.