Heera, Yousaf seal doubles title of BB National Tennis C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Heera Ashiq and Yousaf Khalil were crowned champions as they beat the duo of Muhammad Shoaib and Barkat Ullah in a sensational men’s doubles final of the 8th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championships 2022 at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Saturday.

They kept their nerves to register a 7-6(3), 7-6(4) win in the closely-fought fixture.

In men’s singles, Muzammil Murtaza caused an upset as he handed a straight-set 6-3, 7-5 defeat to top seed Aqeel Khan. Both players showed excellent form but the match finally went in the favour of Muzzamil.

Muzzamil’s first serve average was near 70 per cent, which gave him an extra edge. In the final, he will take on emerging national star Muhammad Shoaib, who in the other semifinal clash eliminated Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-3.

On Saturday, contests were also held in other categories.

Results:

Men’s singles semifinal results: Muzamil Murtaza bt Aqeel Khan 6-3, 7-5; M. Shoaib bt M. Abid 6-2, 6-3

Men’s Doubles final results: Heer Ashiq/Yousaf Khalil bt M. Shoaib/Barkat Ullah 7-6(3), 7-6(4)

Ladies’ singles semifinal results: Sarah Mehboob bt Soha Ali 6-3, 6-3; Esha Javad bt Meheq Khokhar 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

U-18 boys single final results: Bilal Asim bt Ahmed Nael 6-3, 6-2

U-18 Girls single final results: Soha Ali bt Amna Ali Qayum 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

U-14 boys single final results: S. Hamza Hussain bt Abdul Basit 4-2, 4-2

Boys/Girls U12 single semifinal results: M.Hassan Usmani bt Haziq Areejo 4-0, 4-2; Shayan Afridi bt Razik Sultan 4-2, 5-3;

Boys/Girls U10 single semifinal results: Shayan Afridi bt Rashid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-1; Hajra bt Zayd Zaman 4-0, 4-0.