15 all out! Thunder sink to record low

SYDNEY: Henry Thornton and Wes Agar conjured remarkable fast bowling performances as red-hot Adelaide Strikers bowled out Sydney Thunder for a surreal 15 runs – the lowest-ever total in a professional T20 match. Defending a seemingly modest 139, Agar and Thornton made the Sydney Showground Stadium surface appear like a minefield as they combined for nine wickets for nine runs. Thunder were routed in just 5.5 overs in arguably the most bizarre innings played in T20 cricket as no one could quite believe what had just transpired in 30 minutes of mayhem.

Thornton and Agar create history

It doesn t feel real, but a professional cricket team was actually bowled out for 15. Yes, 15 runs in total. How did it happen? Thornton and Agar transformed into peak Dennis Lillee and Glenn McGrath as they bowled with hostility and continually made a stunned Thunder batting order edge behind the wicket. Before their heroics, spinner Matthew Short removed Matthew Gilkes in the first over then the quicks produced a performance for the ages that will reverberate worldwide.

Foreshadowing what was ahead, Short plucked an incredible high-flying one-handed catch to remove Rilee Rossouw as everything from there went like a dream for Strikers. With dangerous bowling angling into the batters, Thornton removed a succession of frazzled batters who could only produce edges to wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen. Agar, similarly, was possessed as he claimed Alex Hales with his first ball before ripping through Thunder s meek batting order. Thornton finished the rout with the wickets of Ollie Davies and Brendan Doggett to seal a place in history and continue Strikers statement to start the season. It was a perfect present for Thornton, who will never forget his 26th birthday.