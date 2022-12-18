Pakistan to host T20 Blind Cricket World Cup next year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the 4th edition of the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind from November 18 to December 3, 2024, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) announced on Saturday. The decision to award hosting rights to Pakistan was taken in the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBCL), held in Bangalore, India on Friday. “Due to the non-issuance of visas on political grounds, Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah, who is also the president of WBCL, presided over the meeting via video link, a PBCC press release said. The WBCL unanimously passed a resolution to regret the Indian government’s insensitivity to refuse Pakistan blind cricket team visas for the Blind Cricket T20 World, held in India from December 5 to 17. “The WBCL is of the view that Pakistan is currently top ranked T20 blind cricket team and the Indian government’s insensitivity has deprived it to exercise equal rights to take part and win the title. Visa denial on political grounds has caused an irreparable loss to WBC in particular and global blind cricket in general because Pakistan was a serious contender to win the title.

“The WBC urges the states that sports should be kept above regional politics, particularly the special persons’ mega sports events should be treated fairly and all teams must be given equal chances to compete in the event. Most states have ratified United Nations Charter for Persons with Disabilities, which induces states to provide equal sports playing opportunities to persons with disabilities, hence this charter should be implemented in letter and spirit.” The elections of the Executive Committee of WBCL were also held during the AGM. Nine out of 10 full member countries’ representatives participated in the meeting. Sultan Shah was elected unopposed WBCL President for a term of two years i.e. 2022-24. He has become the WBCL President for the fourth time in a row. The other office-bearers of the newly elected body include, First Vice President Bhawani Persad (West Indies), Second Vice President Rajnesh Henry (India), Secretary General Raymond Moxly (Australia), Director Technical Maher Yousaf Haroon (Pakistan), Director Finance Pawan Ghimire (Nepal), and Director Global Development David John (India).