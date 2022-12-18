Malaika opens up about her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora opened up about her insecurities and openly talked about them and how she handles tough situations with Nora Fatehi.

In a candid conversation with Nora, Malaika revealed what makes her insecure and said, “I m a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I m like sh*t, man, that job could ve been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone.”

She further added, “Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You ve to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life.”

The “Muni Badnam Hui” star met filmmaker Farah Khan, with whom she talked about her recent car accident, her split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

“Moving In With Malaika” started airing on Dec 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.