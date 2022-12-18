Zhalay’s new lip-synching video goes viral

Actor Zhalay Sarhadi is back again with a new lip-synching video that is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Her latest viral video saw her lip-synching dialogue “tumhara result itna kharaab kyun aaya? kyunke ache logon ke saath bura hi hota hai”. The clip got hundreds of likes from the application’s users and comments. Zhalay Sarhadi continues to win social media with her funny Instagram reels, clips and images. The visuals get thousands of likes from netizens.

Moreover the video of her lip-syching dialogue “Pakistan ka sabse bada technical sawal..aur sunao? aur uss se bhi bada technical jawab..main theek hun tum sunao” was a hit also. She has made a name for herself in the acting industry because of her work in the drama “Rang Laaga” and film “Jalaibee”.

Apart from her acting, her looks are compared to that of Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. Pakistan actor Zhalay Sarhadi said that she remains careful about her health and diet for staying beautiful. The celebrity, talking about disclosed secrets behind her good looks, revealed that she follows a special diet plan as she is suffering from hypothyroidism. Zhalay Sarhadi, who was praised for her performance in ARY Digital serial Aks, mentioned she eats fried fish once a week besides domesticated chicken meat. The actor mentioned that her bread is made of coconut flour.

She added that she uses konjac rice, adding that she is fond of eating butter and cheese.

Moreover, she mentioned that her diet plan is prepared according to her doctor’s advice.