I get the same lump in my throat: Kubra

Like many other celebrities, actress Kubra Khan shared her feelings on the APS tragedy on Friday.

Kubra expressed her thoughts on the APS incident in a note that she posted on Instagram. She said, “I remember waking up to this horrendous news this day years ago, my heart wrenching and my brain unable to fathom the lack of humanity in humans. 7 years down”.

Ms Khan added, “16th December, I get the same lump in my throat, the same heaviness in my heart and the same dua on my tongue. May Allah have mercy on the families of those little souls now in heaven.”

“May their hearts be strengthened. May there never be another who puts humanity to Shame. Ya Rab, Guide us. You Indeed are Al – Haadi (sic)”, she concluded.

Apart from her acting career, actor Ushna Shah is constantly active in advocating social causes. Today, in connection with the eighth anniversary of the tragic occurrence, she paid tribute to the victims of the Army Public School (APS).

The actor used Instagram to express her feelings on the unfortunate tragedy. “Their wars have plagued our soil with the most dreadful form of radicalism and we continue to pay the heaviest price.”

“Never forget, these children lost their lives because their fathers were fighting the terrorism this nation is accused us of (sic),” she added.?Ms Shah concluded, “Rest in peace angels. Although you shouldn’t be resting at all.”