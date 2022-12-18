Feroze Khan’s lawyer calls actor’s ex-wife egoistic

Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan recently finalized their divorce, which was followed by the latter’s allegations of domestic abuse against the actor.

Lately, the ex-couple has been fighting for their children’s custody and child support in the court.

Recently, the lawyer of the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor said that they had offered an out-of-court settlement to Sultan.

He said that they offered Rs1.5 million under child support including general, education, and health expenses, but Khan’s ex-wife refused it.

The Habs actor’s lawyer added that Sultan is egoistic, and because of her, their children will suffer.

He further added that his client wants to settle the matter out of court for the sake of his children, but Sultan’s ‘ego’ won’t let it happen.

On the other hand, Aliza Sultan’s lawyer claimed that Feroze Khan is not serious about settling the case out-of-court.

He said that they have demanded Rs 0.2 million for both kids per month, but Khan is only offering to pay Rs 0.1 million that too without medical expenses.

He said, “He is not paying them medical expenses and has said that if the children got any treatments, Aliza can later submit receipts in court and he will pay for them.”