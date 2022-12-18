KP, PUNJAB ASSEMBLIES TO BE DISSOLVED ON DEC 23: ‘Final over’ begins

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday announced the dissolution of the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 23 (Friday). Imran made the announcement in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by his side. Imran thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party and said that he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution. He warned the government against employing tactics to delay the elections and said, “I have also spoken to my lawyers […] it would be against the rules to delay the polls past 90 days.” “The Constitution of Pakistan directs that the ECP should always be ready to conduct elections in 90 days. I know that it will try its best to not do so,” he added. Imran said that the “struggle should not stop” and that he would hit the streets once he recovers from the injuries sustained on November 3 during an attempted assassination bid in Wazirabad. “Once we exit the assemblies, 66% of Pakistan will head towards elections,” he said, adding that a poll suggests that 70% of the nation seeks snap polls. Elaborating on the PTI’s plan of action after dissolving the assemblies, Imran said, “Then we will prepare for elections after that and our around 130 seats in the National Assembly, we will go to the NA speaker and demand him to accept our resignations instead of picking a few.” Imran told the nation to refrain from being disappointed, saying it was akin to “running away from our duty to society”. He said a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”. He said the country would “stand up” when “tough decisions” would be taken, not about increases in prices, but, “restructuring institutions and establishing justice in the country”.

Slamming the ruling coalition further for allegedly delaying polls, the PTI chief said, “The government will not even conduct elections in October [2023]. The election commission is conniving with them. A very dishonest man is involved with them, who will tell them ways to delay elections.” The PTI chief said he “foresaw the removal of his government” and was aware that some elements wanted to impose Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister. “General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa told me that he did not want this (Shehbaz becoming PM to happen). So who is responsible? Will anyone tell me this? Gen (r) Bajwa would tell me that the [incumbent rulers] are corrupt.” But not conceding defeat, Imran said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) move to remove him “was in my favour” as I have received “unprecedented respect”. “Gen (r) Bajwa thought the PM and Ishaq Dar are geniuses and will manage the country,” the PTI chairman said, adding that the former army chief realised the nation’s support for Khan’s party after toppling the government.

The former prime minister further said that his party’s popularity increased after April, following his ouster from the government due to a no-confidence motion moved by the then-opposition. “We haven’t seen such cruelty even during Gen (r) Musharraf’s time after what Gen (r) Bajwa did to us,” he said. The former premier added that corruption worth millions of rupees was “forgiven” by the incumbent leaders – and that is why they wanted to cling to power. The former premier said that he was told about the threat to his life when he was leaving for the march. “Who would put their lives in danger for money or power?” Khan questioned.

Earlier, Imran Khan said a government with a fresh mandate and the nation’s support behind it would be able to raise its stature. He said the country needed “fresh and fair elections as “we fear the country is drowning.” He started his address by bemoaning the current economic situation of the country and contrasted that with his government’s performance. He lamented the brain drain ongoing in the country, saying that skilled people and professionals were leaving the country in droves. “My question today is, who was responsible for this regime change?” he said, referring to his government’s ouster via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

Imran said unemployment and inflation were on the rise and foreign confidence in the country had eroded, leading to investments drying up. “Our loans are piling up. There was only one way to solve this which we did: to increase the country’s wealth. They (the government) don’t have a plan.” Earlier in the day, the PTI chief held a meeting with Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi. According to PTI, important political issues and future strategies came under discussion during the meeting.