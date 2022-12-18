Mandate returned to Imran Khan: Elahi

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday said that he has returned Imran Khan’s ‘mandate of the Punjab Assembly back to him’. Pervaiz, his son Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi met former prime minister Imran Khan. CM Mahmood, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, senior leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur and others were also present, according to a press release from the CM Secretariat about the meeting’s details. Elahi highlighted how the politics of Imran’s rivals “has been defeated”, adding that “rumour mongers will continue to fail as before”. Moonis Elahi said the unity between the PML-Q and PTI was “stronger than ever”. “We will say yes to Imran Khan’s voice,” he added. The government has said that it will ensure holding elections on whichever constituency the PTI and its ally resign and also conduct polls for the assemblies that might be dissolved. As per the reportd, PML-Q leader Moonis met the former prime minister last night as well. Both leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting. The sources said that Moonis also took Khan into confidence regarding the whole situation.