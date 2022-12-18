Shehbaz summons emergency confab

Following former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an ’emergency’ meeting of senior leaders of his party. Shehbaz, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), summoned the meeting in Lahore for Sunday afternoon. Senior leaders and parlimaentarians of the party are expected to participate in the confab. The meeting is expected to chart the path forward, ties with political allies and the options available in law for saving the assemblies from being dissolved. It is expected that legal and constitutional experts will also be invited to the meeting to help find a way out. After the meeting, discussions with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition partners is also expected to be held.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for political stability in the country and slammed his opponents for “spreading anarchy”. “It is required for the sake of loyalty to Pakistan and allegiance that there must be economic stability,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today quoted the premier as saying. In a statement carried by state-run APP, PM Shehbaz said that only political stability and an economic charter could “strengthen Pakistan’s national solidarity”. “The people who had laid land mines in the economic foundations of the country, are out to do the same in the political foundations of the country,” Shehbaz stated in a veiled reference to the PTI leadership.

He said that it was the “desire of someone” that Pakistan should be pushed into [financial] default but assured that neither it would happen nor would they let it happen. “The people who had hurt public confidence are now out to dissolve assemblies,” he added, claiming that their objective was to create political instability.

“There is no doubt that economic havoc was brought under an agenda and the political instability is a continuity of that action,” he opined. Shehbaz called upon the nation to ponder why the “wrongdoing junta” suddenly swung into action whenever the country was taken on the path of economic prosperity. “The political miscreants wanted to force the world to not invest in Pakistan by spreading anarchy, besides hampering the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people,” Shehbaz said. He lambasted his political opponents for being self-centric and interested in their political interests and for not being concerned about the plight of the flood victims or the efforts to save them from the harsh winter conditions, hunger, and diseases.