Why wait till December 23?

Minutes after PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced the date for dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah questioned why there was a need to

Wait till next week. “I can’t understand what are they waiting to do till next Friday. If they have decided then they should dissolve the assemblies,” he told a private TV channel. He alleged that the PTI and the PML-Q “will try to find an excuse that some no-confidence motion appears or a direction from the governor arrives” so Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi could “have an excuse” to continue his tenure. He questioned the logic behind this “drama” of waiting till next week if the two parties had actually decided to dissolve the assemblies. “Sign the summaries and send them,” the interior minister challenged.

Questioned on whether the PML-N would submit a no-confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly to block the dissolution, Sanaullah admitted that a section of the PML-N’s parliamentary party held that opinion. “However, there is also an opinion that they (PTI and PML-Q) shouldn’t be stopped. They should resign and exit the government and then [we] should move forward in accordance with the law and the Constitution, keeping in mind the situation that develops.”

The interior minister added that the party leadership and supremo Nawaz Sharif would make the final decision on the government’s response in the next day or two. He expressed scepticism that the two parties would follow through on their announcement. “You will see how this matter will pan out in a week’s time. I still fear that they end up doing nothing while making up some excuse,” he added.