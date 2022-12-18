ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in murder, possession of explosives case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday acquitted Uzair Baloch in two more cases after they failed to present evidence which conclusively proved the charges of attempted murder and possession of explosives. Uzair Baloch had been accused of killing police officers, attempting to commit murder and planting explosive materials. However, during the hearing on Saturday, the ATC ruled that it had failed to find any concrete evidence that linked Baloch with the charges and thus acquitted him in two more cases. His co-accused Shahid, also known as MC, who was believed to be involved in the case, has also been acquitted by the court. He had been nominated in over two dozen cases. Of these, he has been acquitted in some 20 cases.