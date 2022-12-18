Kazakhstan: prospects of cooperation

The verdict of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan pronounced Kassym Jomart Tokayev as the victorious candidate of the Presidential elections 2022 against the five other contesting opponents with a turnout of 69.43% dated November 22, 2022. The calculated percentage of the voting count demonstrated that he secured the majority of votes around 82.45%. His victory is unique in its very nature as this election is a political rebirth with root and branch redevelopment of all the institutions of the country. This election extended this elected government for over the period of a single seven-year term which was passed through a referendum. These constitutional reforms shifted the country to a presidential parliamentary nation. These political reforms authorized more power to the parliament hence empowering the common populace of the country.

These constitutional amendments intended to direct the policies of the country in favor of the people of Kazakhstan by eradicating crony capitalism as well as monopolies. President Tokayev desires to build this new and just Kazakhstan along the line of democratic values and norms. Upholding this flagship project of Just Kazakhstan, President Tokayev also believed that for development and progress in all spheres economic, political, or social, there should be perpetual peace for which the country should be framed upon the law-abiding foundations. In the light of Immanuel Kant’s democratic peace theory, nations built upon true democratic principles don’t make their way toward war with each other. Therefore, the victory of President Tokayev is a win for Democratic values and his agenda of New Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev believes Kazakhstan being the global investment hub should be regulated upon the economic principle of competitive advantage. In this manner, increasing foreign investors and opening new gates of cooperation and collaboration with other countries. With the check and balance system, power shared between the executive, legislature, and judiciary as proposed by President Tokayev, the serving government of Kazakhstan will work towards the betterment of the people instead of accumulating the state’s wealth for their interest. The President emphasized more upon this reform more in light of the January tragedy of Kazakhstan which was ignited because of mistrust and the economic crisis.

Kazakhstan is on its journey of democratic transformation to metamorphosis into a government accountable to the Parliament under the supervision of the President. The impact of the current changes in its political and economic system is not limited to the stability of the country itself but also has a spillover impact on the region as well. The constitutional reforms and the presidential elections in 2022 is a prove of President Tokayev’s farsightedness as these policies will take Kazakhstan to next level in its development and these policies exhibited that adoption of such measures are not for political gains or for securing a presidential seat but for the betterment in the interest of the country. Thus, with this Kazakhstan is entering into a new phase of development with the abolition of the system of democratic government restricted to few parties or ruling families.

President Tokayev believes that Kazakhstan should always open its borders concerning its relation with the neighboring states to ensure regional stability. Kazakhstan’s well-developed infrastructure is the right catalyst for increasing connectivity with other Centre Asia Republic states as well as Russia, Pakistan, China, the USA, Turkey, and the rest of the Middle Eastern nations. Kazakhstan’s strategic location is signified as it is one of the countries through which the Trans-Caspian Corridor passes and connects Europe with Asia.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan have entered into strong diplomatic relations, especially under the government of President Tokayev with regular economic and diplomatic exchanges. In contemporary times, both countries have worked to strengthen their defense and security ties, and there have been high-level visits between the top officials of both countries to further reinforce their relationship. Leaders of both countries have supported and shared the same platforms in several international forums like the UN, the OIC, the CICA, and the SCO. Recently, Shebaz Sharif Prime Minister of Pakistan visited Astana for the 6th Summit of CICA that visit served both purposes, strengthening bilateral relations between both countries and a platform to build up economic cooperation and security in Asia. Astana serving as a host country through this 6th summit of CICA displayed the qualities of a leading nation with an objective of regional stability and peace.

Last week a historical visit of a high-level Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanovis being took place on the special invitation of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. The Year 2022 marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both brotherly and the visit of Chairman of the Lower House of Kazakhstan is the first-ever in the 30 years history of bilateral relations between both countries. Mr. Yerlan Koshanov, met with Mr. Raja Pervez Ashraf, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and Mr. Shahbaz Sharif the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The sides discussed the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, noted the significant trade, economic, investment, scientific and educational potential.

Concluding this article on Kant’s philosophy of perpetual peace, democratic countries avoid war as they build their relations on cooperation. For a state to be truly democratic, it requires a strong foundation rooted in democratic principles. For a state to be democratic in its true essence, the will of the common populace should be prioritized rather than the interest of elites. President Tokayev, the victorious candidate in the presidential elections in 2022 is working to rebuild Kazakhstan on the above-mentioned democratic principles. Hence, in this manner, with political rebirth and economic reforms, Kazakhstan will open up to the world as a progressive democratic developing nation leading the Central Asian Republican states on the road of development. The success of President Tokayev is not only the success of the people of Kazakhstan but also a success of democracy and a perfect model for others nations who aspire to be truly democratic states.

The writer is a human rights activist. He tweets @Zamanbajwaa.