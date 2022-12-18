Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos

A two-month-old baby was recovered dead in the early hours of Friday from a migrant wreckage off Lesbos, a coroner told AFP on Saturday. The baby boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said. The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, the Lesbos migrant reception centre sources told AFP. They managed to get to the shore and informed the local authorities. The Greek coastguard said Saturday that it was called to the area Friday noon and found 30 migrants alive as well as the dead baby. Two migrants were slightly injured. The Greek coastguard says it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, compared to fewer than 600 over the same period last year. People fleeing Africa and the Middle East try to reach Greece, Italy and Spain in hope of better lives in the European Union. The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants as dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.