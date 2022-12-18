Sherpao criticizes Imran for pushing country towards anarchy

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was pushing the country towards anarchy to avoid facing accountability for the misuse of his powers as the prime minister.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Tangi tehsil in the Charsadda district. Aftab Sherpao said that details of Imran Khan’s illegal practices of how he sold the state gifts at throwaway prices and violated the relevant rules were now emerging with each passing day so he was trying to create political instability to divert the attention of the people from his corruption. He said the PTI chairman took U-turns on every issue and was changing his narrative on daily basis. He said that Imran Khan had now started criticizing the ones, who helped bring him to power. “Who will trust Imran Khan? He has not even spared his benefactors,” he expressed.