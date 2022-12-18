Political opponents spreading rumours are bound to fail: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ,former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi met with the Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Zaman Park in which matters pertaining to dissolution of assembly came under consultation.

Imran Khan will announce the decision flanking with the Chief Ministers of Punjab and KPK.Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi,former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi while talking on the occasion stated that they would side with every decision of Imran Khan.CM Parvez Elahi clarified that the Punjab Assembly is a trust given by Imran Khan and has returned this trust to him.

The CM categorically remarked that Imran Khan has made the politics of his political opponents zero adding that those spreading rumours will meet with failure even now as earlier.

Moonis Elahi highlighted that their alliance with PTI is even more stronger than before and would welcome every call of Imran Khan.Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan,Shah Mehmmod Qureshi,Asad Umar,Fawad Chaudhry,Pervez Khattak,Shibli Faraz, Ali Amin Gandapur and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a decision has been made to install solar water pumps in the hyetal(barani) areas of Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi granted an approval to install 500 solar water pumps in the 13 districts of Punjab.CM stated that water will be provided for 2270 acres of land with the installation of solar water pumps during the first phase adding that a solar water pump can either be installed by a single farmer or by 10 different farmers jointly.

The Chief Minister highlighted that drinking water will also be provided in the far-flung small villages with the installation of solar water pumps. CM revealed that solar water pumps would be installed in other districts of Punjab subsequently.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a high- level meeting at CM Office in which implementation on solar water pump programme was reviewed. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal,former Federal Secretary and Chairman Planning & Development Board Salman Ghani, Secretary P&D,Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, Secretary Transport,DG Agency for Barani Areas Development(ABAD) and concerned officials attended the meeting. News Desk

Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry upgraded to university

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday announced the upgrading of the 150 years old Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences to a full-fledged university. “This would be the first university of psychiatry and behavioural sciences in Asia,” said the CM while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of OPD Complex and the Female Ward at the institute here.

“The institute being a 150-year old mental health facility deserves to be upgraded as a university,” he underlined. The CM directed the provincial minister Ismail Rahu to complete the legal formalities so that the provincial assembly could pass the university’s charter. Shah recalled that his father and former CM Syed Abdullah Shah visited that institute in 1994 to inaugurate a ward.

Following the footprints of his father he had come to inaugurate a new OPD block and a new female ward, he said.

Shah observed that the growing stresses of life necessitated mental health services as the mental health was not limited to the mental disorders alone. The CM said the mental health conditions include mental disorders and psychosocial disabilities as well as other mental states associated with significant distress, impairment in functioning and risk of self-harm or risk to others. “Mental health is as necessary as the health of the rest of the body,” he added.

Shah said the exposure to unfavorable social, economic, geopolitical and environmental circumstances including poverty, violence, inequality, and environmental deprivations also increased the risks of experiencing mental health conditions. The CM said the local threats heightened the risk for individuals, families, and communities.

“Global threats heighten the risk for whole populations which is economic problems, disease outbreaks, humanitarian emergencies, like floods and forced displacement due to the growing climate crisis,” he added.

He said that most people do not develop a mental health condition despite exposure to a risk factor and many people with no known risk factor still develop a mental health condition.

Nonetheless, the interacting determinants of mental health services enhance or undermine mental health.The program was organized by Chairman Sindh Mental Authority Dr Karim Khwaja. The Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, MPAs Dr Sohrab Sarki, Jabbar Khan and other dignitaries attended the event.